Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 420 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 364.12 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £387.87 million and a PE ratio of 70.02. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.94).

In related news, insider Jill May bought 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.