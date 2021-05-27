Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Increases By 280.6%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 280.6% from the April 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

