Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 264.7% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GSHHY opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

