Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 264.7% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GSHHY opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

