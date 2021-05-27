Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in May

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

