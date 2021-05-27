Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,748 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 22,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Progressive by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.