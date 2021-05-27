Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 10,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.