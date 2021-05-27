Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,977 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

