Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

