Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

