The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The Cooper Companies worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $392.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.