The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,873 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

