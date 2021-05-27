Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 25,545 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $49,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.22 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.