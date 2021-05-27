Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

