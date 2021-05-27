Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,124 shares of company stock valued at $69,620,558. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

