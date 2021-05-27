AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.