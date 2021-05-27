Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.55.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,345.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,444.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,413.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

