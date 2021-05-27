Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,121,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

