Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $2.02 Million Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 4.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

