Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $144.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.64.
COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of COF stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $162.48.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
