Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $144.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.64.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $162.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

