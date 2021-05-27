Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.96 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Shares of RBLX opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

