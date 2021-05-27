Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Market Cap of $7.33 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $737,939.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

