Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,329 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Stratasys worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

