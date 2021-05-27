Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $32.07

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

