Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

