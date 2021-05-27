Auto Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $1,522.62 or 0.03835840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00087539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00977764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.59 or 0.09567061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.