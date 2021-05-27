Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Okta stock opened at $246.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.40. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Okta by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

