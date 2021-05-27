Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Hits $523,317.98

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $523,317.98 and approximately $110,027.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00087539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00977764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.59 or 0.09567061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.