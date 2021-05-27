Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

ICPT opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

