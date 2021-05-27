Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $865,178.26

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $865,178.26 and approximately $1.74 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00338331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00183927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.00821924 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,932,184 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,214 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

