JUST Achieves Market Cap of $165.62 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $165.62 million and $196.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00338331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00183927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.00821924 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

