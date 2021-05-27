BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $4.62 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $4.62 million and $7,204.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 4,385,020 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

