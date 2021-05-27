Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.20 million and $100.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.