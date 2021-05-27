Phore Trading 33.6% Lower This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $7,946.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.10 or 0.00907168 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,131,652 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

