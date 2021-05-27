Marks and Spencer Group plc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

