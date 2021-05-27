Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,624 shares of company stock worth $7,447,404. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.