First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

