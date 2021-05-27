Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

