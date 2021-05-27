Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astellas Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

