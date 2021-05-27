Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

DAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $105.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endava by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

