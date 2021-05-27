Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

