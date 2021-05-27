Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Core-Mark worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Core-Mark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core-Mark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

