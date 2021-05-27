White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE WTM opened at $1,194.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,186.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,093.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.