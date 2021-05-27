Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

