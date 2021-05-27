Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $399,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 210.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

