Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

FRT opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

