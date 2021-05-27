American Well (AMWL) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is one of 202 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Well to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Well Competitors 1143 5787 10804 319 2.57

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.90%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.62%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A American Well Competitors -145.03% -11.38% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million -$224.43 million -5.34 American Well Competitors $2.91 billion $343.30 million -184.66

American Well’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Well competitors beat American Well on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

