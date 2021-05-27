Zero Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $22,285.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00388403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00260010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,046,455 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

