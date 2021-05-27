Centamin (LON:CEY) Given Sell Rating at Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 153.83 ($2.01).

LON CEY opened at GBX 113.34 ($1.48) on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.56.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

