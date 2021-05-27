Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.
AFX stock opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,489.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,363.75. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,720 ($22.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of £653.17 million and a PE ratio of 52.30.
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
