Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800 at Liberum Capital

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AFX stock opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,489.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,363.75. Alpha FX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,720 ($22.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market cap of £653.17 million and a PE ratio of 52.30.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

