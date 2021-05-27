Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,605 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

